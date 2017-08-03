Rapper Kidd Creole Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Homeless Man in New York City

Rapper The Kidd Creole was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a homeless man in New York City, according to multiple reports.

Police say the 57-year-old (real name Nathaniel Glover) allegedly stabbed the victim, 55, multiple times in the torso area, according to the Associated Press. The incident took place late Monday evening in the Midtown area of Manhattan.

An NYPD spokesman told PIX11 Glover and the man argued before Glover allegedly pulled out an object and stabbed him twice in the chest and one time in the stomach. The man was found on the sidewalk and later died in the hospital.

Sources told WNBC in New York that Glover confessed to police.

Glover made his name in the 1970s as part of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, one of the most influential rap groups of all time.