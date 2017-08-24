Did rapper Joey Badass's staring at the eclipse cause him to cancel some shows?

Joey Badass, if nothing else, is known for being the most real of real rappers. Outspoken when it comes to his lyrics and also bigger social issues, which he often discusses on Twitter and other social media platforms, he’s never been one to shy away from telling us exactly what’s on his mind.

However, earlier this week he may have taken that persona a step too far in the wrong direction. The Brooklyn native posted on Twitter on Monday asking his followers if he was “crazy” for looking at the eclipse without glasses. Apparently, he’s “sungazed” before and even had his vision temporarily impaired, but he’s never “died.”

Am I crazy for watching the eclipse today w no glasses? I've sungazed before and afterwards saw colors for a whole day. I didn't die tho — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017





This ain't the first solar eclipse and I'm pretty sure our ancestors ain't have no fancy eyewear. Also pretty sure they ain't all go blind. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) August 21, 2017





Most agree with the scientific community that you absolutely need to be wearing proper eye protection during a solar eclipse. Joey clearly doesn’t subscribe to the fact that eye protection is necessary for viewing an eclipse.

On Tuesday, Joey tweeted out that “due to unforeseen circumstances,” his shows that were booked in Cleveland, Chicago, and Toronto would be canceled. Of course, his fans let him have it after most assumed that he canceled the shows thanks to doing what everyone had told him not to.

you looked at the eclipse and can't see now huh — Emmanuel Ruiz (@emanruiz12) August 22, 2017





YOU LOOKED AT THAT DAMN ESCLIPSE BOIIIIIII pic.twitter.com/NpEmDbRWwl — cj (@_cjeezus) August 22, 2017





When your favorite rapper ruins his career by staring at the sun…. — Allen Winslow (@awinslowmusic) August 23, 2017





No concrete details have surfaced about the rapper’s condition or how soon he’ll be out on the road, but taken in context with his other tweets, the moral of the story here might be: Never stare at the sun.

