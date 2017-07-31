R. Kelly Gives Risqué First Performance Since ‘Cult’ Report Surfaced

On July 28, R. Kelly performed in Virginia Beach, Va. This was his first performance since allegations broke that he is holding a number of women in a “sex cult.”

The recent Buzzfeed News story includes parents’ claims that half a dozen young women are held at Kelly’s homes against their will, where he allegedly controls all aspects of their lives. R. Kelly denied the story, calling it “crap.”

Despite the negative press and being asked to tone down his highly sexual show by the Virginia Beach venue, Kelly still put on an R-rated show. He told the audience, “They hired R. Kelly, so I got to do the R. Kelly show.”

The R&B singer attempted to live up to expectations and sang his 1998 hit “Half on a Baby” directly into a front row fan’s phone, then rubbed the device on his crotch before handing it back.

At another point, Kelly can be seen kneeling down to sing to a female fan in the front row. Kelly is singing lyrics in which he encourages the fan to wipe his lips and his tongue. The woman then wipes his crotch with a towel before he says, “Now grab it!”

This might be surprising in light of the sex cult allegations, but it’s been a staple in R. Kelly’s shows since at least 2016.

R. Kelly’s tour will continue until October, when it concludes in Las Vegas.

In other entertainment news, Blake Lively debunked her husband Ryan Reynolds’s hilarious dad tweets:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: