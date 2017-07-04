Questlove, Travis Barker and More Mourn Death of Prince’s Former Drummer, John Blackwell Jr. at 43

Another sad loss for fans of music.

Celebrated drummer John Blackwell Jr., known for lending his sticks to such artists as Prince, D'Angelo, and Justin Timberlake, died on Tuesday at age 43, following a year-long battle with cancer.

Blackwell's wife Yaritza -- who has documented her husband's painful struggle via his Instagram account -- broke the news on Tuesday, writing, "My husband incredible drummer John Blackwell Jr. passed away peacefully in my company today. Thank God for his life and thanks everyone for their support."

After hearing the news, several artists inspired by Blackwell paused their Fourth of July celebrations to pay their respects.

"Brother John..... brother John," Questlove posted simply.

"Rest In Peace #JohnBlackwell Your legend will live 4ever," Travis Barker shared on Twitter. "One of the best to ever pick up drumsticks. Prayers to family and friends."

Hall of fame bassist/voicalist, and former Prince collaborator Nik West, took to Twitter, sharing, "#Prince just got his favorite drummer back and I know John is killing that groove up there. 😞💜#RipJohnBlackwell."

R.I.P. John Blackwell Jr.

