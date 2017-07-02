Quentin Tarantino Is Engaged to Girlfriend Daniela Pick: Report

Quentin Tarantino is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Daniela Pick, according to The Times of Israel.

The director, 54, met the Israeli singer in 2009 while promoting his film Inglorious Basterds. The two have had an on-again off-again relationship, but appear to be settling down.

Pick, 33, reportedly confirmed the news to Ynet and said that the couple were “very happy and excited.” She is the daughter of Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick.

The article by The Times of Israel was tweeted from the official account of The New Beverly Cinema movie theater in Los Angeles, which Tarantino owns.

Reps for Tarantino could not be reached by PEOPLE. He has never been married.

Tarantino made headlines last year when he revealed that he was planning to retire from filmmaking after completing his 10th film — meaning his next two films will be his last.

“Drop the mic. Boom. Tell everybody, ‘Match that s—,’” he said back in November at the Adobe Max conference in San Diego.

And with eight films and two Oscar wins already under his belt, Tarantino said he hopes to be remembered as one of the “greatest filmmakers that ever lived.”

“Hopefully, the way I define success when I finish my career is that I’m considered one of the greatest filmmakers that ever lived. And going further, a great artist, not just filmmaker,” he said.