Queen’s Brian May Reveals Freddie Mercury Lost Most of His Foot During Battle With AIDS

Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed Freddie Mercury lost most of his foot to complications from AIDS. Mercury died in 1991 from pneumonia, a side effect of the virus.

May told the Sunday Times, “The problem was actually his foot, and tragically there was very little left of it.”

He added: “Once, he showed it to us at dinner. And he said, ‘Oh Brian, I’m sorry I’ve upset you by showing you that.’ And I said, ‘I’m not upset, Freddie, except to realize you have to put up with all this terrible pain.'”

May also said Mercury didn’t want to discuss his condition. But he and his bandmates were aware that Mercury was battling AIDS. He recalled a previous conversation: “He said, ‘You probably gather that I’m dealing with this thing and I don’t want to talk about it and I don’t want our lives to change, but that’s the situation.'”

