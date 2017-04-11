Queen Elizabeth II Has a New Best Friend (And She’s an Elephant)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Whipsnade Zoo, in Bedfordshire, England, on Tuesday and met an elephant named Donna. The royal couple fed the 7-year-old elephant some unpeeled bananas, and zoo officials say the queen was very happy with the experience.

But it wasn’t just a cute photo op.

The queen is the patron of the Zoological Society of London, and she and the Duke of Edinburgh were on hand for the unveiling of the zoo’s new Centre for Elephant Care.

Her majesty also got to meet a baby elephant, who was named Elizabeth in honor of the queen’s 90th birthday last year.

And this elephant exhibit isn’t the first to get the royal seal of approval.

The queen was on hand for the opening of the London Zoo’s lion exhibit last year. But she didn’t get as up close and personal with those guys … and we can’t blame her!

