Pucker Up! Taylor Swift Celebrates Christmas Early with BFFs Lily Aldridge and Abigail Anderson

This girl squad is all about Christmas kisses — and there isn’t even mistletoe in sight!

Taylor Swift got in the holiday spirit with model Lily Aldridge and her childhood BFF Abigail Anderson, and the ladies were not shy about sharing photos from their all-star gathering on Instagram.

In one photo shared by the Victoria’s Secret Angel, Aldridge and Anderson put the 27-year-old singer in the middle of a kiss sandwich in front of the Christmas tree. Swift also puckered up for the camera, showing off her signature red lipstick.

“Christmas Smooches,” Aldridge, 31, captioned the pic.

Anderson, 26, also posted some photos with her longtime pal — and a cameo from a black and white dog — in front of holiday decorations.

“Christmas is all around us,” Anderson wrote, adding a Christmas tree emoji.

Swift often spends the holidays surrounded by friends. This year, the pop star spent Thanksgiving on the beach with Lily Donaldson, Martha Hunt, Todrick Hall and more. It’s likely they were at Swift’s home in Rhode Island, the site of her epic Fourth of July squad party attended by Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and other A-list celebrities earlier this year.

Last year, Swift spent Christmas with her family in Vail, Colorado, even hitting the slopes with then-boyfriend Calvin Harris.