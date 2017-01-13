Priyanka Chopra Hospitalized After On-Set Accident While Filming 'Quantico'

Priyanka Chopra was involved in an accident on the set of Quantico on Thursday, and was taken to the hospital.

An ABC rep told ET on Friday that the 34-year-old actress has since been released by the doctor, and is now "resting comfortably" at home.

"We can confirm that there was a minor incident on the New York set of Quantico last night and that it would be premature to comment further until we have all the information," the rep says. "Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably."

Chopra's rep tells ET that the actress will return to work soon.

"Priyanka was immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released," the rep says. "She is resting comfortably at home on doctor's orders, and will return to work after the weekend."

A source tells ET that Chopra was performing a stunt with a guest star for an upcoming episode. She slipped and fell and hit her head on the ground, resulting in a concussion. She is expected to be out until sometime next week, or until she gets a clean bill of health from her doctors to return to the set.

Chopra was unable to appear at an ABC Friday morning press event in New York City, another source tells ET. She was scheduled to be there, but when press arrived onsite at ABC studios, they were informed by ABC publicists that "Priyanka was not feeling well" and that "it happened last minute overnight." Press was assured that ABC would reschedule the interviews with Chopra before the show's mid-season premiere date of January 23.

In October, Chopra told Women's Health that she does her own stunts on Quantico -- in which she plays FBI recruit Alex Parrish -- and therefore must stay "super active and agile."

"I do all my fights myself," Chopra said. "I trust my body and my instincts."

ET last spoke with the gorgeous actress in September at the Emmys, where she talked about her villainous role in the highly anticipated Baywatch reboot starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

"I'm so bad and so mean and patronizing and evil," she revealed. "I don't know, America's going to hate me."

"I'm serious," she continued. "Zac and The Rock? I'm so mean to them and they're, like, the people's champion and the people's prince and... it's not going to be fun!"

-- Additional reporting by Rande Iaboni and Claudia Cagan

