Priscilla Presley Confirms She's Caring for Granddaughters as Lisa Marie Presley’s Husband Is Investigated for Child Abuse

Priscilla Presley has broken her silence over her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s bitter custody battle and confirmed she’s caring for her twin granddaughters.

In the wake of the shocking allegations that Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood is being investigated for child abuse, Priscilla, 71, chose to speak out.

The ex-wife of Elvis Presley took to Facebook on Sunday to dismiss reports that 8-year-old sisters Finley and Harper had been taken into foster care while their father is accused of having “disturbing” videos and images of children on his computer.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for “all” your positive support,” she wrote above a photo of the sisters smiling and cuddling one another.

She then posted a picture of her granddaughters playing in a pool and explained: “There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest… the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

It was initially reported that the children were in protective care after Lisa Marie, 49, claimed in court papers related to the couple’s bitter divorce that she had found “disturbing” photos of children on a computer belonging to Lockwood, 55.

In the February 7 court documents, Elvis’ only daughter said she was “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” when she discovered the images on the device belonging to her fourth husband.

Biggest Celebrity Meltdowns Ever! His lawyer Jeff Sturman denied the claims in a statement to Us Weekly calling the singer's filing "very unfortunate and inappropriate."Us also confirmed with the Beverly Hills Police Department on February 17, that Lockwood is being investigated for alleged child abuse.




