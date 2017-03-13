Princess Diana’s Ex Denies Being Prince Harry’s Father, Says Rumors Sell Papers

Princess Diana’s ex, James Hewitt, is shutting down all rumors that he is Prince Harry’s father. He recently appeared on Australian TV Show Sunday Night and was asked about the rumored paternity.

Australian host Melissa Doyle asked, “Are you Harry’s father?” Hewitt firmly replied, “No, I’m not.”

Hewitt admitted that he and Princess Di had an illicit affair. Their romance started after he became her horse-riding instructor, in 1986. By then, Prince Harry was already 2 years old.

He said, “It’s a gradual period, and then, you know, suddenly you can’t get enough of each other or see each other as much as you want.”

Hewitt also said they enjoyed their time together, doing regular couple stuff. He added, “I’d cook and she’d wash up. Just dinner and relaxing and laughing.”

Their affair occurred around the time Prince Charles was rumored to have been seeing Camilla Parker-Bowles. James and Diana ended their relationship when he was deployed to serve in the Gulf War.

