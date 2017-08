The famous entertainer’s close friendship with Diana (they met at one of Minnelli’s concerts) set the stage for a photo that captured the princess in a rare moment, as a woman chatting with her girlfriend. The duo was at the 1991 premiere of Minnelli’s movie Stepping Out that night, but they also met for lunches and tea. “All my life,” the daughter of Judy Garland reportedly said, “I’ve had bowing and scraping. I haven’t encouraged it. That’s just how it’s been. Well, Princess Di got pretty used to people bowing and scraping. So it was a relief to both of us that we could just be ourselves around each other.” (Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images)