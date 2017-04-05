Princess Charlotte Already Has Her Own Line of Merch, and She's Only 1

Princess Charlotte is the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Only a year old, and she’s already fourth in line for the throne. That comes with the territory, but the big news is that she already has her own line of merchandise.

Her line is being sold at the Kensington Palace visitors’ shop and online. The Princess’s merch is colorful, with mostly pink and purple hues, while young visitors from far and wide can buy lip gloss, tiaras, and dress-up clothes.

The best part of the merchandise and website might be the product descriptions. A plastic tiara is described as “the perfect finishing touch for any princess.” However, the crown jewel of the collection is not the set of jewel rings — it’s the Princess Charlotte Georgian dress-up costume. Now kids everywhere can imagine themselves gliding down the corridors of Kensington Palace like Princess Charlotte.

Recently Kensington Palace cashed in on the coloring book craze with Colour in Kate, enabling fans to color the Duchess of Cambridge’s 31 most memorable outfits.

