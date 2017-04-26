Prince's Palace in Toronto Goes on the Market for $13M

Prince’s palatial estate in Toronto, Canada, is back on the market for $13 million. The home was previously listed for $9.5 million in 2015, before his death.

The Grammy-winning artist lived in the 14,500-square-foot compound between 2001 and 2006 with his second wife, Manuela Testolini. The singer met Testolini through his charity, Love 4 One Another, and the two were married on Christmas Day 2001. They were granted a divorce in 2007.

Earlier this year, files from the couple’s divorce were unsealed, showing that they lived an extravagant lifestyle that included spending $50,000 per party.

“We had accounts at boutiques, including Gucci, Versace, and Valentino. We had accounts at Saks. There was never any restriction on (Prince’s) or my spending,” Testolini said in the divorce papers.

Touches of the artist are seen throughout the the ranch-style home — one room features a sculpture that resembles the “love symbol” he changed his name to, while other rooms feature his famous glyph embossed on glass doors, or purple and deep burgundy carpeting.

Bedrooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows with backyard views, while a master bathroom includes a large tub, separate shower, and double sinks. The spacious kitchen includes high-end appliances, and the home gym comes complete with a sauna room. Outside, lush greenery surrounds a swimming pool and serene lounge area.

As a bonus, rapper Drake has a home in the same neighborhood.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z bid on $120 million Bel-Air mansion:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: