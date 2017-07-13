Prince William Says He Is Having Trouble Teaching Prince George This One Thing About Soccer

Prince George is working on his soccer game — according to dad Prince William.

William welcomed England’s women’s soccer team (or football as the Brits say), as well as a local girls’ team, to Kensington Palace on Thursday for a reception ahead of the Euro 2017 Championships, which kicks off this weekend.

And the team couldn’t resist asking if William, who is president of the U.K.’s Football Association, had introduced his children, nearly 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, to the sport.

“He said at the moment he’s trying to teach George that football is actually a contact sport,” player Casey Stoney said. “But George doesn’t really like it when he’s palming him off and getting physical.”

Even though George is still getting the hang of things, William says he’s hoping both of his children will find a sport they’re passionate about.

“He said he’s really encouraging his kids to get involved with sport,” Stoney added.

Karen Bardsley, a goalkeeper for the team, asked William what George and Charlotte were up to on Thursday while Dad was away.

“We asked him where the kids were,” she said. “He said they were making a ruckus in the garden.”

During the reception, the royal took some time to kick a ball around with the team, even scoring a goal on midfielder Jill Scott, who admitted that William has some skills on the field.

“He scored, so I’m a bit gutted to be honest. I was getting competitive,” she said. “He was good. He was actually good.”