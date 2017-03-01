Prince William Proves He’s a Kid at Heart While Building a Tent Blindfolded

Prince William visited a primary school in Wales today to launch the new SkillForce Prince William Award. The award aims to help children ages 6-14 develop confidence to think independently and make positive decisions. The Duke of Cambridge showed us what it truly means to be a kid and proved how great a dad he is to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William spent time building a tent while blindfolded with a group of 12-14 year-old kids. The children had to direct the royal on how to set up the tent, in an exercise designed to simulate what it is like to pitch a tent in the dark while camping.


He then completed another exercise with a group of kids, where they attempted to move a ball on a string with the aim of dropping it in a bucket. The exercise is meant to help strengthen teamwork and resilience.


So cute! And we can’t forget about him building towers out of marshmallows and straw with kids.


During a speech marking the award launch, William said, “I believe that an individual’s academic success, well-being, and mental health depends not only on traditional qualifications but in nurturing nonacademic attributes like self-confidence, discipline, and determination.”

