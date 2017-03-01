Prince William Proves He’s a Kid at Heart While Building a Tent Blindfolded

Prince William visited a primary school in Wales today to launch the new SkillForce Prince William Award. The award aims to help children ages 6-14 develop confidence to think independently and make positive decisions. The Duke of Cambridge showed us what it truly means to be a kid and proved how great a dad he is to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William spent time building a tent while blindfolded with a group of 12-14 year-old kids. The children had to direct the royal on how to set up the tent, in an exercise designed to simulate what it is like to pitch a tent in the dark while camping.





He then completed another exercise with a group of kids, where they attempted to move a ball on a string with the aim of dropping it in a bucket. The exercise is meant to help strengthen teamwork and resilience.





So cute! And we can’t forget about him building towers out of marshmallows and straw with kids.

First up The Duke helps some of the children build a tower using marshmallows and straws! Teamwork! pic.twitter.com/CyH9IJ86Hk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 1, 2017





During a speech marking the award launch, William said, “I believe that an individual’s academic success, well-being, and mental health depends not only on traditional qualifications but in nurturing nonacademic attributes like self-confidence, discipline, and determination.”

