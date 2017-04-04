Prince Reportedly Didn’t Want Mayte Garcia to See a Doctor After She Miscarried

Mayte Garcia is revealing shocking details about her marriage to Prince. In her new book, The Most Beautiful, Mayte said their relationship fell apart in 1996, after they lost their first child, Amiir, just days after his birth. A year later, Prince and Mayte found out they were expecting again. But on the first day of her second trimester, Mayte miscarried. She described the heartbreaking event in graphic detail: “I went into the bathroom and found blood seeping out of me. It felt like a long walk to the telephone.”

Prince did not offer to go with his wife to see the doctor. When the doctor confirmed there was no heartbeat, she told Prince. Mayte claimed he replied, “I need to go to the studio.”

A week later, she was still bleeding heavily. The doctor told her she needed to come in and have a medical procedure done. After she informed Prince, he said she would not be getting the procedure, as it was against his beliefs as a Jehovah’s Witness, even though Mayte’s life was at risk. Prince allegedly told her, “Nature will take its course if you let it.” But Mayte declined to listen and had the procedure anyway.

Mayte’s book, The Most Beautiful, is currently in stores.

