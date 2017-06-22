Prince Philip Leaves London Hospital One Day After Seeking Treatment for an Infection

Prince Philip is back home after a day-long stay at the King Edward VII Hospital in London on Wednesday. Buckingham Palace confirmed to ET that the Duke of Edinburgh left the hospital on Thursday morning.



The 96-year-old royal was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night as a "precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition."



Prince Philip had attended the first day of the Royal Ascot earlier in the day on Tuesday and the annual Trooping the Colour parade over the weekend.

He previously stated that he was "disappointed" to be missing the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday and the continuation of the Royal Ascot.



Back in May, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip will be retiring from official events this Fall and had the full support of his wife, Queen Elizabeth.



