Prince Left Behind $25 Million in Real Estate, 67 Gold Bars

Prince didn't just leave a great musical legacy behind. It turns out, the singer also had an eye for real estate.

The singer had acquired $25.4 million worth of real estate and other personal property before his death, ET confirms, in addition to a horde of cash and 67 gold bars.

RELATED: Prince's Paisley Park Estate Cleared to Open as Permanent Museum After Local Battle Over Zoning

According to a file released by Carver County District Court, Prince also left behind 10 cars, including a 1993 Ford Thunderbird, 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 1997 Lincoln Town car, 2004 Cadillac Roadsters XLR, a 2010 Mercedes Benz, 2011 Lincoln MKT, 1996 BMW Z3 Roadster, 2006 Bentley, 1985 Cadillac Limo, and a 1999 Plymouth Prowler.

The value of Prince's entire estate, which includes unreleased recordings and videos, has yet to be established, but is estimated to be worth between $100 million and $300 million.

The singer died in April of an accidental Fentanyl overdose at age 57. His first posthumous release, "Moonbeam Levels," premiered in November at a private listening party hosted by ABC News.

Prince was honored at the 2016 American Music Awards that same month.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson Says She Knew His Death Was Coming: 'I've Been Preparing for Two Years'

See more on the tribute -- and his sister, Tyka Nelson's, sweet words -- in the video below.

Related Articles