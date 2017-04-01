Prince Jackson Gets New Michael Jackson Tattoo -- See the Fresh Ink!

Prince Jackson is paying tribute to his late father.

Michael Jackson's oldest son took to Instagram on Friday to reveal a massive new tattoo in honor of the iconic singer.

Prince's new body art shows Michael in a black-and-red outfit, with his arms raised above his head in one of his signature dance moves. Angel wings frame the bottom of Michael's arms in the tattoo -- which is wrapped around Prince's calf -- also featuring the singer's famous sparkly gloves and pixie dust at his feet.

"Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this," Prince captioned a short video showing off the intricate ink.

Both Prince, 20, and his younger sister, Paris, 18, are big fans of tattoos. In fact, Paris already has two in honor of Michael -- one reading "Queen of my heart" in his handwriting, and the cover art for his 1991 album, Dangerous.

Earlier this week Prince and Paris revealed that they got inked together, sharing a pic of their matching Yin and Yang ankle tattoos.

"Sometimes I feel like my big brother and I always think the same thoughts," Paris explained on Instagram. "He just doesn't have a filter and always vocalizes them. Though total opposites, like my gooko and I, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. Matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️."

