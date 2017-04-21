Prince Harry, Prince William on Dealing With Tragedy: ‘We Have Not Talked Enough About Our Mother’

Prince Harry and Prince William are once again reflecting on their late mother, Princess Diana. Joined by Kate Middleton, the royals talked with each other on behalf of Heads Together — their campaign that aims to eliminate the stigma of mental health.

In a six-minute video posted by Kensington Palace’s Twitter account, Prince William said, “You know, Harry and I, over the years, have not talked enough about our mother.”

William went on to say they were “uniquely bonded” by the traumatic event. Harry chimed in, telling his brother, “Both of us have always been open to each other, saying we’ve never really talked about it, about losing a mum at such a young age.”

Watch The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry in conversation on mental health for @heads_together #oktosay pic.twitter.com/417gqyqzk0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 21, 2017





Prince Harry recently admitted to seeking therapy years after his mother’s traumatic death. Now he’s hoping that his story will prevent others from waiting so long.

He said, “I always thought to myself, ‘What’s the point of bringing up the past? What’s the point of bringing up something that’s only going to make you sad? It ain’t going to change it. It ain’t going to bring her back.'”

Harry went on to say that William was helpful in teaching him to confront those painful memories. And for her part, Kate talked about the unexpected emotional changes she experienced in becoming a mother.

On a much lighter note, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited BBC Radio 1 this morning and tried out their best DJ voices.





Chris Pratt talked politics (but wisely avoided naming names):

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity:

• Sarah Jessica Parker Takes In a Broadway Show With BFF Andy Cohen and Hubby Matthew Broderick

• Vanessa Hudgens Is the ‘Mom’ of Coachella

• Rihanna Can Do Damn Near Anything With a Wineglass in Hand