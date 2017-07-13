Prince Harry Meets Harry Styles While Attending ‘Dunkirk’ Premiere in London

Prince Harry is hitting the red carpet.

The 32-year-old royal turned up at the world premiere of Dunkirk in London on Thursday, in support of the upcoming Christopher Nolan World War II film, which also marks Harry Styles' big-screen acting debut.

And in a wonderful 'When Harry Met Harry' moment, our two favorite Harrys greeted each other and shook hands at the star-studded event!

Earlier in the day, Prince Harry hosted the Spanish monarch's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on a trip to the U.K's Grave of the Unknown Warrior, where they took part in a ceremony honoring veterans.

"Today was the first time Prince Harry has taken part in a State Visit, accompanying The King and Queen of Spain to @westminsterabbeylondon," the royal palace shared on Instagram. "Prince Harry also joined The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Spanish State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace last night. The Prince watched King Felipe VI as he laid a wreath at The Grave of The Unknown Warrior, which honours the unknown dead of The First World War. #SpainStateVisit."

Dunkirk hits theaters on July 21.

