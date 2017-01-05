President Barack Obama Reportedly Throwing Star-Studded Farewell Party Featuring Beyonce, Chance the Rapper

President Barack Obama has got one last big event before he leaves the White House.

The outgoing commander in chief and first lady Michelle Obama will throw one final presidential party on Friday featuring a star-studded guest list, including Beyonce, Jay Z, Stevie Wonder, Oprah Winfrey, Chance the Rapper, J.J. Abrams, and Bradley Cooper, the Washington Post reports.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Candidly Reflects on Election With Oprah: 'We're Feeling What Not Having Hope Feels Like'

On Wednesday, Chance confirmed his appearance at the function, tweeting, "Bout to fly 21 hours to DC to bid farewell to the greatest president in US history. God bless you @Potus."

Bout to fly 21 hours to DC to bid farewell to the greatest president in US history. God bless you @Potus — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 5, 2017

Obama's second term in office ends on Jan. 20, when President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in.

MORE: President Barack Obama Says First Lady Michelle Obama 'Will Never Run for Office'

Last year, the president reflected on his years in office, while admitting that daughters Sasha and Malia are ready for the family's time in the White House to end.

Watch the video below for more.

Related Articles