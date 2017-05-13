Pregnant ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Graduates College After 6 Years of ‘Hurdles’

Kailyn Lowry said she’s spent the past six years working to graduate from college and complete her bachelor’s degree. And on Saturday, the 25-year-old Teen Mom 2star finally did just that — walking the stage in her cap and gown to receive her degree from Delaware State University.

The mother of two — who is currently pregnant with her third child — posted a sweet photo of herself and a friend to Instagram, both decked out in their graduation day best.

“Guess what today is!” she wrote, adding a series of emojis (including the graduation cap) and the hashtag “#DSU.”

“We did it!” she added on Twitter — writing later, “there’s beauty in the struggle.”

On Sunday, Lowry took to her blog to share pictures from her recent graduation photo shoot with her two sons — and her baby bump!

“Between teen motherhood, financial hurdles in the beginning, then moving to a new state, marriage, babies and divorce… and then of course just wanting to give up, I (barely) held on,” she wrote of her struggle to get her degree.

“This has been an extremely long and emotional road for me and for my family,” she added. “There are a select few people around me that have helped make this possible for me, they know who they are and I’m so thankful for them. I love you!”

For the cap and gown photos, which were captured by her friend, Jenn Glasser, the MTV star wore a simple black dress with matching black sandals, black and white beaded bracelets, and a cream, black and gold statement necklace.

In college graduation tradition, Lowry personalized her cap with fake, stick-on diamonds and gold sticker letters that read, “mom X3 + a degree.”

She presumably wore that cap on Saturday — though her Instagram post didn’t show it.

Lowry’s two little boys — Isaac Elliot, 7 (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Joe Rivera) and son Lincoln Marshall, 3 (whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin) — cheered mom on in the pics and on Saturday.

The MTV star revealed in a blog post in February that she is pregnant with her third child — confirming on May 2 that the baby’s father is her friend Chris Lopez.

Fans began to suspect that Lopez was the father after Lowry uploaded a photo of herself cradling her baby bump on April 26 with the caption: “Happy bump day from Baby Lo & me.”

I bought baby bows today... JUSTTTTT in case we have a girl 😂🤰🏼🎀

— Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) May 12, 2017

While the baby’s father has been confirmed, the sex of the baby appears to be even unknown for Lowry. She tweeted on Thursday, “I bought baby bows today… JUSTTTTT in case we have a girl.”

In February, Lowry admitted that she was trepidatious about the pregnancy initially.

“This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have. I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay,” she wrote. “And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything. Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”