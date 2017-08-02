Pregnant Serena Williams Hits the Gym Hard in New Snapchat Videos

Serena Williams is pregnant and servin' it!

The tennis pro proved nothing holds her back -- even pregnancy -- in fierce workout videos she posted on Snapchat on Wednesday.

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams Lives for Pal Kelly Rowland's Pregnancy Book: 'I Study It. I Highlight Things in It'

Williams flaunted her burgeoning belly in a form fitting black T-shirt, leggings and white sneakers as she threw down a medicine ball before moving on to "the turtle."

View photos



Snapchat

View photos



Snapchat

RELATED: Serena Williams and Fiance Alexis Ohanian Take 'Baby Class 101' -- See Their Swaddles!

The 35-year-old athlete and her fiance, Alexis Ohanian, have yet to find out whether they're expecting a baby boy or a baby girl, but the Reddit co-founder recently revealed that they think they have a daughter on the way.

"We have our hunches. She put it really well," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "She won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ -- only a woman could be strong enough to take on."

"She's got a good point," Ohanian added.

See more in the video below.

Related Articles