Pregnant Serena Williams Clarifies Sister Venus’s Comments About Her Baby

Don’t go buying Serena Williams a pink onesie just yet.

Her big sister, Venus Williams, seemed to suggest Wednesday that the baby Serena is expecting this year will be a girl. “She’s going to call me her favorite aunt,” Venus told a reporter at the French Open.

But on Thursday, Serena suggested that even the mom-to-be doesn’t know the sex of her baby — much less her many siblings.





The tennis great and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, announced in April that they’re set to become first-time parents. Well, not so much as announced as accidentally revealed.

“Well, actually it was an accident,” Serena said at a TED conference in Vancouver in April. “I was on vacation just taking some time for myself and I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m going. I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it. On social media, you press the wrong button and … 30 minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to share].”

Williams has put tennis on hold while she prepares for the birth, but has promised to return. Though the baby won’t arrive until this fall, Serena has already taken to the role of mom. She wrote a sweet letter to her unborn child declaring her feelings.





“My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had,” Serena posted days after her announcement. “You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy.”

Girl or boy, the kid will never be lacking for strong female role models.





