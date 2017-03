Ciara — who’s pregnant and in her 3rd trimester — was involved in a car crash in L.A. moments ago … TMZ has learned.

View photos (Photo: TMZ) More

Related: Emily Ratajkowski’s Boyfriend Takes Pics of Her in the ‘Bu

Witnesses tell us Ciara was driving a white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side of the vehicle.

View photos (Photo: TMZ) More

Related: George Clooney & Rande Gerber’s Party With Famous Trans-Am and Tequila!

Police and Fire Dept. responded to the scene … and her husband Russell Wilson is also there now.

View photos (Photo: TMZ) More

We’re told Ciara was clutching her chest and shoulder, but walking around and talking on her phone.

Story developing …