Pregnant Ciara Is ‘Doing Well’ Following Car Crash in Los Angeles, Rep Says

Ciara encountered a scary incident on Friday in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old singer, who is pregnant with husband Russell Wilson's first child, was driving a white Mercedes SUV, when a gray Volvo SUV crashed into the passenger side of her vehicle as she was making a left turn at the intersection of Wilshire and Barry.

WATCH: Russell Wilson and Pregnant Ciara Step Out for Date Night

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the traffic accident was reported at 11:48 a.m. "We had one engine on scene," the LAFD tells ET. "There was no patient transported."

The West L.A. Traffic Division Sgt. on duty added, "From what I've heard so far from initial reports, it's just an exchange of information only, so it's just property damage only."

Following the crash, a spokesperson for Ciara told ET that she and the baby "are doing well."

"The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car," the spokesperson explained.

Wilson echoed that statement on Twitter, writing, "Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good!"

Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! 🙏🏾😇😍👼🏽 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 10, 2017

Ciara is currently in her third trimester. She also shares a 2-year-old son, Future Zahir, with her ex, rapper Future, whom she settled a child custody case with in January.

WATCH: Did Ciara Just Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2?

Related Articles