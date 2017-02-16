Pregnant Beyoncé and Jay Z Let Loose at Solange’s Grammys Afterparty

While lots of stars hit the town after the 59th GRAMMY Awards, Beyonce and her squad had a private party that was turned up.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old singer shared a bunch of photos from music's biggest night, including a few pics from sister Solange Knowles' GRAMMYs after-party. Guests included Bey's husband, Jay Z, her Destiny's Child band mate, Kelly Rowland, and Solange's husband, Alan Ferguson. The pregnant Beyonce had her third outfit change of the night when she showed up to the party in a Grecian floor-length, cleavage-baring white gown that showed off her growing baby bump, while Solange and Kelly both rocked red dresses.

WATCH: Adele on Beyonce's GRAMMY Snub -- 'What the F**k Does She Have to Do to Win Album of the Year?'

Though Queen Bey, who is expecting twins, didn't do much dancing on the GRAMMYs stage, she did bust a few moves with Jay and Kelly at the exclusive after-party.

Beyonce

Beyonce

Beyonce

The soiree must have gone on after Blue Ivy's bedtime because Bey and Jay's 5-year-old daughter is not pictured in any of the after-party images. She did, however, steal the show at the GRAMMYs.

MORE: Solange Knowles Subtly Slams GRAMMYs After Adele Beats Beyonce for Album of the Year

Dressed like Prince, Blue adorably cheered on her mom while seated in the audience with her dad. Then, during an impromptu Carpool Karaoke with GRAMMY host James Corden and a slew of celebrities, Blue ran up to sing along with the stars.

Here's a look at what might have been the cutest moment of the entire night:

