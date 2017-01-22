Amber Tamblyn Meets Up With ‘Traveling Pants’ Co-Stars Blake Lively and America Ferrera at Women’s March

Amber Tamblyn with Amy Schumer and her pals at Women’s March on Washington. (Photo: Getty Images)

One busy momma-to-be! A very pregnant Amber Tamblyn met up with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Blake Lively and America Ferrera at two Women’s Marches on Saturday, January 21.

Related: Photos of Celebrities at Women’s Marches Around the World

The expectant 33-year-old actress wore an oversize light gray sweatshirt that showed off her pregnant belly, along with a bright pink Planned Parenthood knit cap (Tamblyn even matched her nail polish color to the cap!).

PHOTOS: Celebrities’ Political Affiliations





The 127 Hours actress’ first stop was Washington, D.C., where she met up with Ferrera, 32, who was a chair for the Women’s March on Washington. “Sister for life. For real. Forever,” she captioned a selfie of the pair snuggling up to each other, using the hashtag “#womensmarch.”

In D.C., Tamblyn also caught up with Amy Schumer and her crew, who all wore bright orange NASA-inspired space suits. The Washington march, which drew nearly half a million attendees, also included such A-list supporters as Madonna, Alicia Keys, Ashley Judd and Janelle Monae.



“Sister #2 located in NYC march! #womensmarchnyc,” she captioned a selfie of the pair. Signs bearing anti-Trump messages and calls for equality and action can be seen behind them.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Activists!

Tamblyn, who announced her first pregnancy with husband David Cross in October, has been vocal in her disdain for the new president, and even revealed a highly personal story about a past sexual assault via an Instagram post in October.

The actress later explained that she decided to share her horrifying story in response to Trump’s lewd 2005 conversation with former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush.

PHOTOS: Donald Trump’s Most Offensive and Outrageous Quotes Ranked

“That part of my body, which the current Presidential Nominee of the United States Donald Trump recently described as something he’d like to grab a woman by, was bruised from my ex-boyfriend’s violence for at least the next week,” Tamblyn wrote. “I had a hard time wearing jeans. I couldn’t sleep without a pillow between my legs to create space.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for theUs Weekly newsletter!



