Police investigations, rehab, and new accusers: The latest in the Harvey Weinstein saga

Harvey Weinstein is pushing pause on his life as he reportedly seeks treatment for sex addiction, but the scandal surrounding him continues to blow up.

On Wednesday, the disgraced movie mogul — who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women spanning several decades — flew by private plane to Arizona, according to TMZ. The website reports that he’s getting treatment in the Scottsdale area. It capped off another another eventful day for the former honcho of the Weinstein Co. Earlier, he had a dispute with his daughter Remy at her L.A. home, which drew the LAPD. He gave photographers the finger outside his attorney’s office. He also spoke out to the press via a statement to Page Six (in which he described himself as “profoundly devastated. I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else”), as well as a TMZ videographer (he said he’s “not doing OK” but was “hoping for a “second chance,” adding, “We all make mistakes”).

New police investigations

The news hasn’t stopped, however. On the heels of the Manhattan D.A.’s urging more Weinstein victims to come forward, the NYPD has launched a criminal investigation into the movie exec stemming from an assault allegation in 2004. No details were given, but the New Yorker investigative piece that came out on Wednesday — the same day Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie told the New York Times they were victims of Weinstein’s harassment — Lucia Stoller, who now goes by Lucia Evans, told the magazine that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex in 2004. (A spokesperson for Weinstein issued a strong denial to the magazine, saying, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”)

Shortly after that, the Guardian newspaper reported that there is also an investigation into Weinstein for alleged sexual offenses in the U.K. A spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police told Reuters: “The Metropolitan Police Service was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police on Wednesday, 11 October. The allegation will be assessed by officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.” The spokesman said police won’t identify the person involved.

New accusers coming forward

On Thursday, Kate Beckinsale came forward claiming Weinstein acted inappropriately with her when she was a teenager. It follows the same story as many of the other women: She says she had a meeting with him in a hotel, he greeted her in a bathrobe, and — despite her being 17 — he offered her alcohol. She said she left the meeting “unscathed.” Oddly, “a few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting,” she recalled. “I realized he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not.” Meanwhile, Bond girl Léa Seydoux also shared her story publicly for the first time of having to fight off advances from the Hollywood producer in a Paris hotel room. “We were talking on the sofa when he suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me,” she told the Guardian. “I had to defend myself. He’s big and fat, so I had to be forceful to resist him. He tried more than once. I pushed him physically. I think he respected me because I resisted him.”

Rose McGowan (briefly) silenced on social media

The actress, who has said that Weinstein sexually harassed her 20 years ago (the New York Times‘ original story noted she reached a $100,00 settlement with the studio exec), has been using social media to speak out against him, his brother (and Weinstein Co. exec) Bob Weinstein, Ben Affleck, and others. One of her tweets, which included a private phone number, led to Twitter’s suspending her account for 12 hours. However, by Thursday she was back in business after said tweet was deleted. Of the suspension, McGowan wrote, “THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK.”





Jane Fonda says she knew

The actress and activist was not at all surprised when the allegations about Harvey Weinstein came out. “I found out about Harvey about a year ago, and I’m ashamed that I didn’t say anything right then,” Fonda told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in an interview set to air Thursday. She said she didn’t speak out because it hadn’t happened directly to her, but she heard about Weinstein’s inappropriate behavior from one of his accusers, Rosanna Arquette. “I only met Harvey when I was old and Harvey goes for young, because that’s more vulnerable, you know,” Fonda said.