Police Called to Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd’s Home for Attempted Break-In, Says Heather Morris

Heather Morris showed up solo on Tuesday's Good Morning America, and explained why her Dancing With the Stars pro partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, was not joining her.

The 30-year-old Glee star told GMA's Lara Spencer that after Monday's episode of DWTS -- in which Morris and Chmerkovskiy were shockingly eliminated from the show -- Chmerkovskiy and his fiancee, Peta Murgatroyd, had "some sort of run-in with a man near their house" that was "trying to break into" the residence.

"The police were there and they took care of it," Morris continued. "They are safe and Peta is okay and that's the most important thing -- that we are making sure she is calm."



Spencer noted that it was an especially scary incident, given that Murgatroyd -- who is also a DWTS pro -- and Chmerkovskiy just welcomed their first child, son Shai, in January.

The Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm to ET that they responded to a call at Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd's house, but they did receive a call regarding a civil dispute between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. However, no crime report was taken, as it was considered just a civil matter.



ET has reached out to the reps of the DWTS pros.

ET spoke with Murgatroyd on Monday, following Chmerkovskiy and Morris' elimination from the show. "I'm so upset for him. He was so excited," she said. "He was just getting over his calf injury, and I mean, I swear they were gonna be in the finals. I mean, they're incredible together. I just don't understand it. But you know the show is based so heavily on fan votes, so I think that's just it. They just lacked that I guess."

Murgatroyd is currently still competing on the ABC show with former Bachelor star Nick Viall.

Chmerkovskiy also seemed truly baffled by the elimination, telling ET that it was "so wrong, in terms of [dancing talent]," that it was "almost OK."



