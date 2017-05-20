Pippa Middleton Marries James Matthews!

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, married James Matthews on Saturday at St. Mark's Church on the Englefield Estate in the English county of Berkshire.

View photos



Getty Images

The rain thankfully held off until after Pippa and her father, Michael Middleton, arrived at the church in an open-top vintage car just after 11:30 a.m. local time.



WATCH: Everything We Know About Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' Wedding

Middleton stunned in a custom-made white Giles Deacon gown with capped sleeves, a corseted bodice, draped front, and heart-shaped detail in the back. Deacon has dressed some of the biggest stars in Hollywood including Cate Blanchett, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Hudson.



"I was thrilled to work with Pippa on her wedding dress," Deacon told the press."It's a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa's support of British fashion."



Pippa accessorized the look with a veil crafted by milliner Stephen Jones, a Maidenhair Fern tiara and matching hairpiece from Robinson Pelham, and Manolo Blahnik heels made of ivory satin and pearl detailing.

View photos



Getty Images

Approximately 130 guests attended the service, which was conducted by Reverend Nick Wynne-Jones.



The Duchess of Cambridge let her sister shine on her big day, opting to avoid the crowds and press prior to the ceremony. Her husband, Prince William, was spotted with his brother, Prince Harry, outside of the church ahead of the ceremony. William and Kate's two children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, served as page boy and a bridesmaid for their aunt's big day.

Though Prince Harry was in attendance, his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, was not in immediate sight. ET previously reported that the Suits star had requested a week off from shooting her USA network show to join him for part of the festivities and was spotted out in London on Friday.

View photos