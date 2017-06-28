Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Make First Public Appearance Since Wedding: Pics!

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have that after-honeymoon glow!

The newlyweds were all smiles as they attended The Miles Frost Fund party at Bunga Bunga Covent Garden in London, England, on Tuesday.

RELATED: Pippa Middleton Looks Perfectly Chic After Returning Home From Honeymoon -- See the Pic!

Middleton, 33, looked smashing in a pale pink jumpsuit with a ruffle on the top. She accessorized her ensemble with red shoes and an adorable heart-shaped clutch. Noticeably absent from her right hand was her giant engagement ring, worth a reported $323,550.

View photos



Getty Images

Pippa appeared to be enjoying the star-studded charity event and mingled with guests, which included Princess Eugenie, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, Lady Carina Fitzalan-Howard and David Furnish.

View photos



Getty Images

View photos



Getty Images

The celebration was thrown to raise money for research for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a heart condition which Sir David Frost's son, Miles, died from in 2013.

RELATED: Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Continue Their Romantic Honeymoon in Flawless Style: Pics!

Kate Middleton's younger sister and her hubby returned to London this week after a month-long honeymoon. The couple tied the knot in a lavish wedding on May 20 in front of 150 guests, including Prince William, Prince Harry and sister Kate. From there, they embarked on a romantic getaway in the French Polynesia and Australia.

For more on their honeymoon, watch below.

Related Articles