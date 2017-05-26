Pink’s ‘Push Present’ Is Totally Bada**, Like Her





Pink didn’t want a stinking designer handbag or bling for her “push present.” The songstress wanted a bada** set of wheels.

The “Setting the World on Fire” singer, 37, shared a photo of the custom motorcycle her husband, Carey Hart, gifted her as a treat for giving birth to their son, Jameson Moon, in December. The Indian Chieftain, which he helped construct, features a camo pattern and an image of Rosie the Riveter in full “We can do it!” pose.

“Thanks @hartluck for the push present,” Pink captioned the photo, which showed her posing next to the bike in a flannel shirt. “I give you babies and you build me motorcycles. Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome.”

Hart posted a video showing the whole bike, including ol’ Rosie on the back.





“Mama @pink’s bike is ready for its maiden voyage. I still have to build bag mounts and a bunch of small details, but it’s close!! Thing sounds nasty.@indianmotorcycle #Chieftain.”

Another post showed the bike in progress, with Hart noting the pains — more like itches — that he endured to get it done.





The couple, also parents to a daughter named Willow, have been married since 2006 (minus a hiccup) and seem stronger than ever. They recently completed a 100-mile charity bike ride together to help end childhood hunger. After the race, she gushed about how her partner on the road — and in life — helped her make it to the finish line.





“Have to say a huge THANKYOU to my partner in crime and all things @hartluck for pushing me and for literally pushing me up a couple hills while you rode one handed,” she wrote. “I could not have done yesterday without your support. you are the sweetest, most supportive, strong, open hearted man and I love you.” She ended it in typical Pink fashion with an, “Okay enough of that.”

What a pair.





