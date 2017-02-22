Pink’s on a Mission to Shed Baby Weight: ‘5 Down, 30 to Go’

Pink is getting the baby weight loss party started.

After welcoming her second child, son Jameson, on Dec. 26, the “Setting the World on Fire” songstress, 37, is hitting the gym — hard. On Wednesday, she posted a gym selfie from her sweat session and it was fierce. With eyes focused on the camera and a look that could kill, she captioned it, “Commitment #5down30togo.”





This isn’t the first time Pink, who is known for her aerial acrobatics during her concerts, has worked out post-baby. She just returned from a ski trip with her husband, Carey Hart, and their children at Mammoth Mountain in Cali. Judging from the equally badass look on her face — as she held daughter Willow — she seemed to enjoy herself.





Hart bragged about his lady getting her “groove on after mid shred beer” on the slopes.





Pink officially started working out two weeks ago with trainer Jeanette Jenkins. She shared a photo and proved her realness yet again when she captioned the photo, “Week 6 post baby and I haven’t lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!” She added, “Yaye me!!!!! I’m normal!”





Perhaps we’ll get to see all her hard work come April at the Academy of Country Music Awards. The nominations were announced last week, and Pink and Kenny Chesney received a nod for their duet “Setting the World on Fire.”





