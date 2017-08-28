Pink twins with Willow, rocks the VMAs with her family

The MTV Video Music Awards have always been a great place to make a fashion statement, but nobody does it quite like Pink.

The singer — who will receive this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — was flanked by her husband, motocross racer Carey Hart, and their daughter Willow on the red carpet.

The songstress was bold in a dark three-piece pinstripe suit with a wide striped tie adorned with a jeweled pin, and an equally blingy earcuff. To put it simply, she looked badass… and she wasn’t the only one. Willow and Carey also rocked suits as well.

“Hey Wills, do you want to stand with papa, or do you want to be with me in the interview?” Pink asked her daughter as she approached MTV host Gabby for a pre-show chat.

Willow declined to join her mother on camera, preferring to stand with her dad as Pink answered Gabby’s question about how she felt to be there.

“It’s hard to believe,” she admitted. “It’s amazing, I used to get grounded as a kid for watching MTV so it’s full circle. It’s a full circle moment, I’m a person that gets nominated, I don’t usually win, so it’s a very big deal, and I got to bring my family – three out of four of us, and it’s a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful night.”

Too bad Pink and Carey’s son, 8-month-old Jameson Moon, had to stay home or he likely would’ve been rocking the same sleek look as his mom.

Despite opting to stay out of the spotlight, Willow — whose suit was accented with a cute little white pocket square — still stole the show. She stood off to the side, mugging for the cameras, with Hart flopping Willow’s arm in a mock wave as the two giggled at one another’s antics.

Once inside the theater, Willow let loose a bit, dancing with her mom during Ed Sheeran’s performance. Yep, Pink’s family wins “Best Dressed” and “Cutest VMA Family.”

This isn’t the first time Pink has rocked androgynous style. She wore a fedora and cargo pants to the 2001 VMAs, a barely there, deconstructed tux to the 2002 Grammy Awards, and a sexy suit for MTV’s Icon event in the early 2000s.

Can’t wait to see what Pink sports for tonight’s performance.

