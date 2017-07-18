Pink Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Husband Carey Hart: 'The Strength You Have Fascinates Me'

Pink is sending her man lots of birthday love!

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer took to Instagram on Monday to wish husband Carey Hart a happy 42nd birthday with another sweet fam snap, as well as a heartwarming message.

"Happy Birthday My Love. The weight you carry and the strength you have has always fascinated me. What you've accomplished in your life (the impossible, many many times) and what you continue to do (invent, live, love, forgive, alchemize) is incredible," the 37-year-old artist captioned the photo. "You, my dear, are incredible. You're gorgeous inside and out (we know) -you're the good egg that never cracks. We love you to the moon, the sun, we'd follow you anywhere. I wish you enough this year. Enough rain to be able to feel the sunshine. Enough laughter to make the tears not sting so bad. You're my grateful."

Aww, happy birthday Carey!

Pink continues to have the cutest family ever, which was fully evidenced on her social media feed this weekend, where the singer prepared dinner with the couple's two kids, 6-year-old Willow and 7-month Jameson, writing, "Dinner time."

"Willows [sic] first lemonade stand. She's been asking me for months," Pink wrote on another weekend snap. "She made the lemonade with hand squeezed fresh lemons (39 of them) and homemade chocolate chip marshmallow surprise cookies. (Pay no attention to the Chips Ahoy!, we ran out early) I love this little bean. #shemadebank #langefoundation."

