Pink Shares Breastfeeding Pic With Baby Jameson: ‘Hiking Makes Us Thirsty!’

Pink knows that the number one rule when it comes to hiking is to stay hydrated -- especially if you're a baby.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer and her 3-month-old son, Jameson, went for a scenic stroll through nature on Wednesday, and when it came time to take a break, Pink hopped on Instagram to share a snapshot of her breastfeeding baby boy.

"Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet," Pink captioned the cute pic.

Pink and husband Carey Hart, who also share 5-year-old daughter Willow, welcomed Jameson the day after Christmas, and the pop superstar has never shied away from sharing breastfeeding photos and advocating for the "normalization" of one of the most natural and universal human experiences.

In February, Pink shared a photo of Jameson nursing, along with an emotional poem written by the 13th-century mystic scholar Rumi. Check out the video below to see more.

