Pink Shares Adorable New Photos of Son Jameson

Keep the adorable family snaps coming, Pink!

The 37-year-old singer has been taking to Instagram to share super cute photos of her 5-month-old son, Jameson, gracing the camera with huge grins.

"He thinks what I have to say is really interesting and groundbreaking," Pink joked on Wednesday.

Clearly, the singer can't get enough of her happy baby boy. On Monday, she shared a pic of him rocking a red sweater with a rainbow patch, celebrating Pride Month.

"I'm a day late but I'm cute so it doesn't matter. #happypride," she wrote.

The "Just Like Fire" singer has been busy spending quality time with her family lately. Last week, she went camping with husband Carey Hart along with their children, including Jameson's big sister, 6-year-old Willow.

The Hart family is definitely a fan of the great outdoors. In April, the always candid singer shared a pic of herself breastfeeding baby Jameson during a hike.

