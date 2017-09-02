Pink Donates $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Pink is the latest celebrity to lend a hand to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.





The "What About Us" singer donated $500,000 to the Red Cross relief effort, currently working to help thousands of people displaced and injured in the wake of the tragic storm.





"Thank you @Pink from the bottom of our ❤️ for your donation of a half million dollars to @RedCross #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts!," the Los Angeles Red Cross' official Twitter page wrote on Friday. "We're partial to red, but pink is great, too. Thank you @Pink for your generous donation to our #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts."

Taylor Swift also made a "very sizable donation" to the Houston Food Bank, the organization announced on Friday. Tyler Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and Sandra Bullock have each donated $1 million, Miranda Lambert and her MuttNation Foundation are working tirelessly to find safe shelter and food for animals rescued in Houston, and Switchfoot and Lifehouse are releasing a new song for Hurricane Harvey relief.

For more on how to help/donate to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, please click here.

