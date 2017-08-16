Pink's Feud With Christina Aguilera Is Totally Over: 'We've Made Amends'

Pink is not here for anybody bringing up old beefs.

The 37-year-old singer called out a Twitter user on Thursday for a snarky comment about her receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards this year.

"Let's celebrate @Pink's Vanguard Award with the only relevant video of her career, starring as Xtina backup singer," the Twitter user wrote, with a clip of the 2001 "Lady Marmalade" music video starring Pink, Aguilera, as well as Mya and 'Lil Kim.

Pink responded by reiterating that she and Aguilera have since made up.

"Want to point out an awful new phenomenon of the last 10 years. We can no longer be happy for each other," she tweeted. "I ❤ Xtina, we've made amends.... Music brings us all together. The best part of music is -- there's room for everyone to win at the same time. Don't be what's wrong w/da world. Let's be an example of inclusion and celebration. You don't have to like me at all, I'm OK with that. Just be a decent person."

"And you're f**kin Rip Van Winkle if you've never seen one of my videos," she added.

In the past, Pink had been vocal about her rocky past with Aguilera. During a 2009 VH1 Behind the Music episode, Pink alleged that Aguilera showed up to meetings about "Lady Marmalade" with a label executive and demanded that she get to sing the song's best verses. Pink then said she had no problem expressing her displeasure.

"I stood up and I said ... 'She will not be taking that part. I think that's what the f**king meeting is about,'" she recalled. "I just became the a**hole. And it was a role that I figured that I was gonna play a lot in this industry."

She also hinted at more bad blood when her then-mentor, Linda Perry, started working with Aguilera.

"I took it really personally when she started working with other artists, particularly artists I didn't like," Pink said. "I don't think imitation is the highest form of flattery. I think it's annoying."

However, last May, Pink told ET the beef had been squashed, explaining that Aguilera was the most fun Voice coach to work when she served as a guest adviser.

"Her and I have had history and it hasn't always been wonderful," Pink told ET at the Los Angeles premiere of Alice Through the Looking Glass. "I think it just took us 15 years and I feel like there was true love and it felt really good."

"I love when you're around long enough to have a full circle moment and that was a full circle moment for me because in all honesty, I'm a fan of hers," she added. "It was just a really refreshing, nice visit."

