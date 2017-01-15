Pink Adorably Throws Daughter Willow a ‘Big Sister Party’ to Celebrate Son’s New Arrival

Pink is making sure Willow loves being a big sister.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram to give fans a peek at her fun-filled Saturday, which included a "big sister party" for her 5-year-old daughter.

"Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty," Pink captioned an adorable pic of herself holding newborn son Jameson Moon, while Willow smiled in front of a cake made just for her.

The "Raise Your Glass" singer has done a lot of celebrating lately. Just last week, she and husband Carey Hart celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary.

On Dec. 26, Pink and Hart welcomed baby Jameson, their second child together.

