Pharrell Williams and Wife Helen Lasichanh Welcome Triplets

Pharrell Williams has three new reasons to be “Happy.”

The singer and wife Helen Lasichanh have welcomed triplets, Williams’ rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The babies arrived in early January, Vanity Fair reports.

“Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!” his rep says.

No details on the sex or names of the babies have been released.

Williams and Lasichanh, who wed in October 2013, are already parents to 8-year-old son Rocket Ayer.

The duo broke the news that they were expecting again in September 2016 when Lasichanh, 36, showed off her baby bump at a Chanel-hosted dinner to celebrate their new fragrance N°5 L’EAU. However, they did not share that three new additions would be joining their family.

Lasichanh, a model and designer, and Williams, 43, were together for years before tying the knot.

“It’s awesome,” the Voice coach previously told Savannah Guthrie of his relationship with Lasichanh. “The bestie thing is awesome. Every night is like a sleepover.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Pharrell Williams and Wife Helen Lasichanh Expecting Second Child

In a sit-down interview with Oprah in 2014, Williams explained the meaning behind his first child’s name.

“In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend,” he explained.

With reporting by JANINE RUBENSTEIN

