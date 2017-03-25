Phaedra Parks Is ‘Reviewing Her Options’ After Judge Throws Out Divorce Order With Apollo Nida





Phaedra Parks told PEOPLE in November that her divorce from jailed husband Apollo Nida was finalized - but it seems she spoke too soon.

TMZ reported on Friday that a judge has tossed out Parks and Nida’s divorce judgement, reportedly because the judge felt that it was unfair to Nida.

Parks’ rep confirmed that a judge had tossed out the order to PEOPLE, saying that the reality star was reviewing her options regarding her next steps.

“It’s very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage,” Parks’ rep said. “Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children.”

The 43-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta had been documenting the end of her seven-year marriage on the hit Bravo show’s ninth season.

The couple, who split in 2014, began divorce proceedings last season on the reality show. Nida is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to bank fraud and identity theft in May 2014. He was also incarcerated from 2003 to 2009 for car theft charges.

The couple shares two children together - sons Ayden, 6, and Dylan, 3.

On a recent episode of RHOA, Parks had an emotional scene with fellow Housewife Porsha Williams, confessing that her divorce papers had been signed.

But in a preview for an episode airing April 2, Nida called Kandi Burruss husband Todd Tucker and Cynthia Baileys ex-husband Peter Thomas and claimed Parks had tried to trick him.

“When Phaedra came up here to visit me, she told me everything was put on hold,” he said in the clip.

The sneak peek also showed the appearance of a woman who claimed to be Nida’s new fiancée.

Parks previously told PEOPLE that after Nida left, she had to regroup and refocus on her on herself and her children. She said while she’s not ready to start dating just yet, she knows her kids will be a part of it when she does.

“If I date someone, they have to date all three of us,” she said. “We’ll be a foursome - me and my two kids and him. It has to be a whole family affair.”

“And at this time, that’s not really my top priority. My priority is making sure they’re okay,” she added. “I think dating is in the bright near future, but it’s got to be someone who’s definitely a really good guy. I can’t have any crazy at this point in my life.”

The reality star also told PEOPLE she looked back on the time with Nida positively even though there were tense moments, like when an estranged Nida showed up at her house as she was changing the locks and confronted her on-camera.

“It was hard to have such a traumatic, real-life scenario happen all on cameras in front of everybody,” she said. “But at the end of the day it not only made me stronger as a woman, but it made me look at life differently. I think I’m better because of it. I always try to be very optimistic about life and hope things will be as positive as I want them to be. And that’s not always so easy on this type of show. But I think at the end of the day, it works itself out. ”

This article was originally published on PEOPLE.com