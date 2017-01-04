Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Son Shai Aleksander

Tiny dancer!

Peta Murgatroyd and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy of Dancing with the Stars fame welcomed their first child, a son, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the new dad announced on Twitter.

Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy was born at 5:34 a.m. in New York City.

Before the birth, Chmerkovskiy, 36, took to Instagram to share some details about one of his beloved’s pre-parenthood activities, writing, “But first … a little make up,” next to a photo of Murgatroyd applying mascara from her hospital bed.

An hour earlier, the new dad posted a video of what seemed to be the couple driving to the hospital, zipping down Park Avenue.

01/04/17 5:34am — Maksim Chmerkovskiy (@MaksimC) January 4, 2017

The engaged couple (Chmerkovskiy proposed — where else? — on a dance floor in December 2015) announced Murgatroyd, 30, had a bun in the oven in June, revealing they were expecting a son less than two months later.

Since they found out they were going to be parents, the couple has been sharing moments from Murgatroyd’s pregnancy.

“ class went……interesting,” Chmerkovskiy captioned an Instagram video recorded after the parents-to-be took the course. “@petamurgatroyd was the worst student in class, but I don’t blame her cause it was a million hours long and we’ve been shown waaaaaaaay too much stuff!”

“Bump watch!! #babychmerkovskiy will be here in no time!” the then-mama-to-be captioned a November mirror selfie showing her bare baby belly outfitted alongside a lacy black bra, while the pro dancer accessorized with a chic bun and full makeup.

The twosome also celebrated with a sweet baby shower in December, which took place in Brooklyn, New York, and featured lots of blue hues and “chocolate on chocolate cake,” according to Murgatroyd.

The new mom isn’t the only one taking leave to care for her newborn son. In October, her fiancé — whom she plans to wed sometime this year — told PEOPLE he was looking forward to taking paternity leave to spend time with his growing family.

“I come from a dirt broke family. I just started to be able to afford things in 2005 when started,” he said. “For me to be able to take time off in this way … what we have to enjoy and be proud of, that’s anybody’s dream.”

Added Chmerkovskiy, who will not be returning for the show’s 24th season, “I’m doing exactly what I set out to do. That’s why I worked my butt off.”