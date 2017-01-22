Peta Murgatroyd Hits the Gym Two Weeks After Giving Birth, Shares New Post-Baby Bod Pic

Peta Murgatroyd is getting her body back one literal step at a time.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is getting back into her regular gym routine, took to Instagram on Saturday to share two side-by-side pics of her post-baby bod, 17 days after welcoming son Shai.

"Love thy self ❤ #Day17 postpartum. I think I'm doing OK....and I'm actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back," Murgatroyd wrote. "After two days back at the gym I'm feeling like the old Peta again. I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race!"

"Ladies, we all have to start somewhere...being an athlete I pride myself on having a lean, strong physique, so believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine ❤ #theresnothinglikehardwork," she concluded.

This isn't the first time Murgatroyd, who shares Shai with fiancé Maks Chmerkovskiy, has gotten real about her post-baby body. The 30-year-old dancer also shared a snap of herself just eight days after giving birth.

"Real life: I left the hospital looking five months pregnant," she captioned a mirror selfie showing off her bulging belly. "Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most. The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it's time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey."

