Some people are upset about Tina Fey's 'sheetcaking' bit on 'SNL'

Whenever Tina Fey returns to SNL, the internet collectively loses its mind with a mix of “yasss queen” tweets, LOLs, and that ever-present prayer emoji.

So when Fey returned to Thursday night’s edition of “Weekend Update” to criticize the white supremacy and neo-Nazi marches that descended last weekend upon Charlottesville — the town of her alma mater, UVA — you’d best believe that people were excited.

The premise of her bit was this, as she said: “I know a lot of us are feeling anxious and we’re asking ourselves, ‘What can I do? I’m just one person, what can I do?’ I would urge people this Saturday, instead of participating in the screaming matches and potential violence, find a local business you support — maybe a Jewish-run bakery or an African-American-run bakery — order a cake with the American flag on it … and just eat it.”

Fey then proceeded to dig into a massive sheet cake while simultaneously bashing neo-Nazis and President Trump.

Current Broadway darling and Tony winner Ben Platt tweeted:

Tina Fey for president or cake for president or both — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) August 18, 2017

And others echoed his praise, using the hashtag #sheetcaking:

Tina Fey is a national treasure and the only woman who perfectly summarizes my feelings #weekendupdate #sheetcaking pic.twitter.com/lusnA8DAka — Jennifer Van Dyke (@Jennger22) August 18, 2017

But some were critical and disagreed with Fey saying that people should avoid counterprotesting and instead eat cake. Some users thought she was advocating inaction in response to upcoming Nazi gatherings.

Tina Fey’s solution for the political unrest in the US is — literally — “eat cake.” — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) August 18, 2017

Love Tina Fey, but I’m REALLY not feeling her “Ignore racism and stress-eat instead” take. It strikes me as willfully naive and privileged. — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) August 18, 2017

Forget Tina Fey, forget #sheetcaking. Show up and be a useful ally: pic.twitter.com/bXNSuc6ZW6 — Splinter (@splinter_news) August 18, 2017

But plenty of people replied to her critics, saying they were overanalyzing a joke. After all, SNL is a comedy show, not an activist forum.

You: Please read my thread about the Tina Fey bit. Me: pic.twitter.com/OdXkoqlnpO — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) August 18, 2017

Fey ended her cake-eating bonanza with this message: “I really want to say, to encourage all good, sane Americans to treat these rallies this weekend like the opening of a thoughtful movie with two female leads: Don’t show up. Let these morons scream into the empty air.”

There’s a joke in there, but some might also see reason for criticism.

