Penn Badgley Marries Domino Kirke at Brooklyn Courthouse

Surprise! Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley has ditched that “lonely boy” title for good. On Monday, the actor wed Domino Kirke — sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke — in a courthouse in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Pictures have started to surface on social media of the newlyweds. The 30-year-old actor and musician wore a sleek navy suit for the occasion while Domino looked effortlessly elegant in a white lace dress. They tied the knot in front of a small group of family and friends.

Domino’s sister, Lola Kirke, posted a photo with her sisters while offering her congratulations to the happy couple. Pictured below are (from left to right) Lola, Domino, Jemima, and Domino’s 8-year-old son Cassius (from a prior relationship).





Badgley and Kirke — who is a musician and doula — have been dating since 2014. “They have a number of mutual friends. It is a very mature and free relationship,” a source told Us Weekly. “Domino is a great girl for him, being a musician. Their interests align.”

Prior to Domino, Penn was in high-profile relationships with Zoë Kravitz and his Gossip Girl co-star, Blake Lively.

