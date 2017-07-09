Penelope Disick Turns 5! See Her Sweet Tributes From the Kardashian Family!

Happy birthday, Penelope Disick!

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter turned 5 years old on Saturday, and the Kardashian family couldn't help but celebrate on social media.

Kourtney took to Snapchat to share pics of Penelope's birthday celebrations, writing "My angel is 5!"

The 36-year-old reality star also took to Instagram to share cute videos of Penelope's science experiment.

"Happy birthday to our sweet princess, our little mermaid Penelope!!" Kris Jenner wrote alongside a photo collage of Penelope. "We love you so much, precious angel!! ❤ #HappyBirthdayPenelope #Angel #sweetgirl #family."

"Happy Birthday my sweet P! Thank you for being the best friend to my North! I love you!" Kim Kardashian wrote alongside a sweet photo of Penelope and her daughter, North, before sharing video of the girls' "party planning."

Penelope and North celebrated their birthdays with a joint Moana-themed birthday party last month. See more in the video below.

